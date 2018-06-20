Republican Congressman Brian Mast’s (FL-Dist 18) office received a threat against his three children this week. According to the FBI, a Stuart man called his DC office and told an intern, “I’m going to find congressman’s kids and kill them. If you’re going to separate kids at the border, I’m going to kill his kids. Don’t try to find me because you won’t.” …well authorities did find him and he is under arrest facing federal charges.

Police: Man threatened Rep. Brian Mast’s kids – https://t.co/q3J76tIKPG — JenniferJuniper1 (@JeniferJuniper1) June 19, 2018

The FBI says Laurence Wayne Key called Rep. Mast’s office in Washington, D.C. and made the threat. Investigators were able to trace the number and found it belonged to Key, who lives in Stuart. According to the complaint, during an interview with an FBI investigator, Key denied threatening to kill Mast’s children, but admitted he said Rep. Mast should be separated from his kids.

Key faces federal charges of threatening to kidnap or injure a person.

Key’s social media pages show he is very politically active volunteering for the Democratic Party of Martin County and for Planned Parenthood, according to a friend of Key’s.

Key is also seen in a picture speaking to Mast at an event.

The criminal complaint also shows Key has contacted Mast’s office 478 times. He also contacted U.S Senator Marco Rubio and U.S Senator Bill Nelson’s offices Monday.

Key is being held at the St. Lucie County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The post FBI: Stuart Man Charged with Threatening Rep. Mast’s Children appeared first on 850 WFTL.