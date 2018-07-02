FBI Thwarts Potential Fourth of July Terror Attack on Downtown Cleveland

The FBI says agents say they have stopped a potential Fourth of July terror attack on downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen Anthony said Demetrius Pitts was taken into custody yesterday and is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

According to the FBI, 49 year-old Pitts “wanted to launch an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4,” and he met with someone he believed to be a member of the AL-Qaeda terrorist network to further his plot. In reality, that person was working for the FBI, according to FBI agent Mike Tobin.

According to the FBI, Pitts was posting statements to Facebook calling on Muslims “to start training everyday to know how to shoot guns, throw hand grenades and hand-to-hand combat.”

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said that last week, Pitts was walking around downtown Cleveland conducting reconnaissance on what he thought was a large scale attack planned for the 4th of July. Pitts was looking for locations to park a van that would be packed with explosives and he talked about taking targets like St. John’s Cathedral off the map. Herdman added Pitts also discussed giving remote control cars packed with explosives and shrapnel to children of the U.S. Military. Pitts faces up to 20-years in prison.

