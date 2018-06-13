FDOH: No Testing on Possible Treasure Coast Cancer Cluster
By 850 WFTL
Jun 13, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

An officials with the Florida Health of Department said on Tuesday that there were currently no plans for environmental testing in St. Lucie County in response to cases of the devastating brain cancer called glioblastoma.

Patients and the public met with health experts at an open house, organized by the Health Department at Indian River State College’s Public Safety Training Facility Tuesday.

The patients and families requested more information and a and more attention to be paid to what they believe is a large number of cases in close proximity, a cancer cluster.

Clint Sperber, the Health Department’s chief officer for St. Lucie County told reporters before the gathering, his agency was still in assessment phase regarding glioblastoma in St. Lucie County.

But Sperber reiterated the local group of cases was not considered a “cluster,” and there were no plans to do any testing of water, soil or anything else beyond the regular sampling from several sources conducted by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

However, Andrew Reich, of the Health Department’s Bureau of Environmental Health in Tallahassee, said his division would look at the data already collected.

“This meeting today is really a learning experience for us,” he said. “We’re going to be listening to the community members and trying to understand what their concerns are, and then we’ll go forward from there.”

