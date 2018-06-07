Federal Commission on School Safety Holds First Public Forum, Bradshaw Says No Money For a Deputy in Every School

Representatives of the federal school safety commission formed by President Trump after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, met for the first time this week.

They faced criticism at yesterday’s meeting for not focusing on the role that guns play in school violence.

Several criticized the agency for not turning its attention to guns after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday that it was not within the commission’s scope.

Also, two MSD staff members criticized for their actions during the shooting are now ordered to stay off the campus.

Broward County Schools say that unarmed campus monitors Andrew Medina and David Taylor are being reassigned while their actions are investigated.

Medina was the first person to see Nikolas Cruz on school grounds before the shooting, and he has been criticized for not ordering a Code Red that would have put the school on lock down.

Taylor is accused of hiding in a closet when he heard the gunshots.

The new MSD High School Public Safety Act requires every Florida school to be guarded by at least one deputy.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says his office can’t afford the overtime.

Bradshaw declined the Palm Beach County School District’s request to have deputies work overtime in elementary schools simply due to a lack of resources.

“I’m not interested in doing a merger,” he said. “I think they need to be on their own.”

Bradshaw has a counteroffer, a 1-year, $7 million contract, in which his office would find and hire 50 full-time deputies.

“If you had overtime, you may not have the same person all the time.”

Bradshaw’s deputies are already stretched thin, dealing with services that go beyond their normal calls of duty, like homeland security duties and big events.

The new year begins in two months on Aug. 13.

Shouldn’t guns specifically be part of this discussion? The commission is seeking feedback on solutions to improve safety in the nation’s schools, what would you offer?

