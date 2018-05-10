Federal Investigation Into Leak of Trump Lawyer’s Banking Records

A federal investigators are looking into how the attorney for a porn star got his hands on President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen’s banking information.

The “Washington Post” says the inspector general of the Treasury Department is investigating after Cohen’s banking information was made public earlier this week.

According to the “Daily Caller,” Michael Avenatti, porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, released a seven-page dossier on Tuesday containing a list of payments purportedly made to Michael Cohen, the lawyer for President Donald Trump.

Cohen had reportedly set up a shell company to pay porn star Stormy Daniels $130-thousand to stay quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

Three corporations reportedly made large payments to a consulting firm that is linked to Cohen.

The companies are AT&T, a large South Korean defense contractor and the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

But there is one problem with the document according to the “Daily Caller,” Avenatti accused the wrong Michael Cohens of making “fraudulent” payments.

Two of the allegedly “fraudulent” payments were made to men named Michael Cohen who have no affiliation with Trump, according to the reporting.

Avenatti’s report included a section listing “possible fraudulent and illegal financial transactions” involving Trump’s lawyer.

It is unclear how Avenatti obtained the financial records cited in his report.

But various news outlets, including The New York Times, also appear to have viewed the documents.

The Treasury Department’s office of the inspector general opened an investigation into whether someone leaked Cohen’s financial documents to Avenatti and the press, it was reported on Wednesday.

It remains a mystery how the financial records of a completely separate Michael Cohen would have ended up in the tranche of documents provided to Avenatti.

