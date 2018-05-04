Federal Judge Accuses Prosecutors of Using Manafort to get Trump

A federal judge harshly challenged Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecution team today, questioning how the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on bank and tax fraud charges relates to the Special Counsel’s main objective to investigate alleged 2016 Russian election interference.

U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis said Mueller’s team seemed to be pursuing the case in order to “tighten the screws” on Manafort, in the hopes that he will testify against others including President Donald Trump.

“I don’t see what relation this indictment has with what the special counsel is authorized to investigate,” Ellis said during the hearing in Alexandria, Virginia. “You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort’s bank fraud. … What you really care about is what information Mr. Manafort could give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump or lead to his prosecution or impeachment.”

While Ellis gave prosecutors a relatively hostile reception Friday, he issued no immediate ruling on a defense motion to throw out the case.

