Federal Judge rules Trump Administration must accept new DACA applications

Tuesday, a Federal Judge ruled against the Trump administrations decision to end the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program.

The Obama administration established the DACA program in efforts to protect undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S as children.

Judge John D. Bates of Federal District Court for the District of Columbia ruled Tuesday that the protections must stay in place and that the government must resume accepting new applications.

The ruling is the third in recent months against the Trump administration’s attempts to end DACA.

Federal judges from Brooklyn and San Francisco each issued injunctions ordering that the program continues as is.

But neither of those decisions required the government to accept new applications, like this recent ruling.

In the decision, Judge Bates described the Trump administration’s decision to phase out DACA as “arbitrary and capricious because the department failed adequately to explain its conclusion that the program was unlawful.”

This is a major setback for the Trump Administrations efforts to end the program.

It is unclear at this time what there next course of action will be with Daca, but a different immigration policy of President Trump’s “the immigration travel ban” was heard before the Supreme Court, Wednesday.

