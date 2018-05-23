Wednesday, a Federal Judge ruled that Donald Trump cannot block Twitter users for their political opinion after the President was sued in July of 2017 by the New York-based political group, Knight First Amendment Institute claiming the President violated the First Amendment by doing so.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled in favor of the political group finding that Trump did, in fact, violate the U.S. Constitution when he blocked several Twitter users who have been critical of him online.

Additionally, rejecting President Trump’s defense that the First Amendment didn’t apply, and “the President’s personal First Amendment interests supersede those of the plaintiffs.”

Judge Buchwald wrote in her decision that Twitter is a designated public forum, which means blocking users based on their political speech “constitutes viewpoint discrimination that violates the First Amendment.”

Click here to read the full decision.

The post Federal Judge rules Trump cannot block individuals on Twitter appeared first on 850 WFTL.