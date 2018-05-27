The U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement, which took custody of nearly 40,000 immigrant children last year, has lost track of nearly 1,500 of them, it has been reported by a federal official.

Department of Health and Human Services official Steven Wagner testified before a Congressional subcommittee in April that the ORR was “was unable to determine with certainty the whereabouts of 1,475 children,” adding that 28 more had run away.

The issue was uncovered when the agency was attempting to check on more than 7,000 of the 40,000 children during the last quarter of 2017.

Earlier this month, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Congress that children of illegal immigrants are handed over to the Department of Health and Human Services within 48 hours of being taken into custody. It is then the responsibility of the DHHS to place the children into sponsored homes. She added that separations occur every day in the process.

Wagner claims, “I understand that it has been HHS’ long-standing interpretation of the law that ORR is not legally responsible for the children after they are released from ORR care. He explained that DHHS is “taking a fresh look at that question,” but he warned that ORR needs more funding in order to become legally responsible for immigrant children who are unaccompanied.

The post Federal official: Agency has lost track of nearly 1,500 immigrant children appeared first on 850 WFTL.