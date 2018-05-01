Federal prosecutors will announce this morning if they will seek the death penalty in the case of 28-year-old Esteban Santiago who is accused of killing five people and wounding six at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Security footage taken at the airport allegedly show the crime in progress.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the January 2017 shooting in a baggage claim area at FLL.

Authorities say he retrieved a handgun from a checked bag on the carousel, went to the bathroom and loaded it then came out firing.

Since his arrest, Santiago has been treated at a Miami jail for schizophrenia.

He complained of mental problems and hearing voices before the shooting but was not barred from possessing a gun. In fact the FBI returned his gun to him before he flew from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale.

Miami U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg says the decision will be announced Tuesday morning whether to seek the ultimate punishment against Santiago. There is also a court hearing Tuesday.

The post Federal Prosecutors to Disclose Today if Accused FLL Shooter Should Get Death Penalty appeared first on 850 WFTL.