An All Female Ocean’s 11
By Jennifer Ross
|
Dec 20, 2017 @ 6:01 AM

The all-female version of “Ocean’s 11” is finally coming out.  Warner Brothers has released the first trailer for “Ocean’s 8,” starring Sandra Bullock.  The Oscar-winning star plays Diana Ocean, the sister of career criminal Danny Ocean, who was played by George Clooney in the original series of heist movies.  In the new version, an intricate heist is pulled off by a gang of female robbers including Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Sarah Paulson.  “Ocean’s 8” hits theaters on June 8th. 

