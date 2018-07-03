Fences Go Up as New Law Allows Beachfront Property Owners to Restrict Public Access

A new state law that allows beachfront property owners to own and prevent the public from using parts of the beach immediately in front of their homes, has gone into effect as of July 1st.

The state law states that beachfront owners can own the section of beach in front of their home up to the tide line.

A homeowner Jack Tenney who has lived on Indian Rock Beach for his whole life says he loves the law because now he does not have to fight for sections of the beach during holidays.

“It seems like every morning of the Fourth of July is a fight to get beach space and we figured because we can, we’re going to fence it off and we have our own little beach access for the day,” Tenney told WPTV.

While property owners such as Tenney are grateful for the new law, many beachgoers say it has only caused confusion and worry as many property owners also have the option of putting up fences around the area in front of their property to prevent public access to many popular areas of the beach.

Thankfully the law does not affect Palm Beach County and the City of Indian Rocks, Florida where Tenney lives as the city states that their ordinance that prevents ownership of public beaches overrides the new state law. Tenney has since been ordered to take down the fence of face extensive fines.

Other beachgoers across Florida, however, still may have cause to worry.

