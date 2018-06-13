FIFA: North American Trio to Host 2026 World Cup
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup.

The FIFA Congress voted today in Moscow, choosing the joint North American bid over a rival bid from Morocco.

The 2026 tournament will be the first ever to feature 48 teams, after FIFA okayed an expansion from 32 teams.
This as soccer star David Beckham is still fighting to bring a MLS soccer team to Miami.

David Beckham, center, poses for a photo with Marcelo Claure, left, and MLS Commissioner Don Garber at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The post FIFA: North American Trio to Host 2026 World Cup appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump Finally To Receive DOJ Inspector General’s Report on Agency Handling of Clinton E-Mails Raccoon Scales Minnesota High Rise FDOH: No Testing on Possible Treasure Coast Cancer Cluster The News You Need To Know In One Minute 6/13/18 ICE: Local Restaurant Manager Has Three Weeks to Return to Mexico Man Called 911 After Finding 14-Year-Old Shot Outside His Home In Jacksonville
Comments