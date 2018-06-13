FIFA: North American Trio to Host 2026 World Cup

The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup.

Breaking: The 2026 World Cup is coming to North America. https://t.co/sxz1FycMap pic.twitter.com/fe1Ov4eqED — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2018

The FIFA Congress voted today in Moscow, choosing the joint North American bid over a rival bid from Morocco.

The moment it was announced by FIFA that the US, Mexico and Canada will jointly host the 2026 World Cup, beating Morocco https://t.co/VeJbtFCC6v pic.twitter.com/QpFb96ljaL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 13, 2018

The 2026 tournament will be the first ever to feature 48 teams, after FIFA okayed an expansion from 32 teams.

This as soccer star David Beckham is still fighting to bring a MLS soccer team to Miami.

