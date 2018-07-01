Fifteen People in Delray Rescued from Rip Current, Several Taken to Hospitals

Fifteen people in Delray Beach were saved on Sunday afternoon after falling off a sandbar into deep water near a private club, according to a Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue spokesperson.

A lifeguard from St. Andrews Club and two Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue lifeguards helped rescue the people, who ranged in age. Five of them were taken to local hospitals. The group included a number of children.

The spokesperson said that a current may have pushed the group off the sandbar, and that they most likely had weak swimming skills because weather conditions were clear at the time of the incident.

