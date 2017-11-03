Fifth Harmony surprises Sam Smith during ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Sam Smith seemed genuinely excited to jam with Fifth Harmony during James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

Before the group arrived in the backseat, Smith and Corden were singing the group’s song Work From Home in the car. Corden stopped the car saying, “This doesn’t feel right; there’s something missing.”

Corden made a phone call and said, “Hey, It’s me. I’m with Sam and we’re doing Work From Home, but I feel like it could be sort of elevated somehow. Are you close by? Is there any way?”

The women of Fifth Harmony then got in the car and everybody started the song again.

