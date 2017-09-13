What are the finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame?

Yes, the National Toy Hall of Fame really exists. On Tuesday, they unveiled their finalists for 2017. The 12 lucky toys up for nomination include paper planes, sand, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, Risk, Wiffle ball, Clue, Magic 8 ball, Pez candy dispenser, Transformers, Uno and play food.

Only 2 or 3 of the finalists will make it into the Hall. The induction will be on November 9th. A national selection advisory committee will make the final call. There are already 63 toys in the Hall of Fame located in Rochester, New York.

Pick your top 3. Which toys should go in this year?