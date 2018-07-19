Finally, Glass That Won’t Shatter When you Drop Your Phone
When was the last time you dropped your phone and did serious damage to it?
If you’re a bit of a klutz, you’ll revel in this news.
Just yesterday, glass maker Corning unveiled its newest technology, Gorilla Glass 6, and they claim it should survive repeated drops from heights of 3.28 feet.

So when will you see Gorilla Glass 6 in phones? Corning said it’s “currently being evaluated by multiple customers” and should hit the market in the next several months.
How often do you drop your phone? Do you take out extra insurance to cover the cost of repair or replacement? Are you one of those that really need an indestructible phone?

