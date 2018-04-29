Fire Damages Condos in West Palm Beach Complex

A fire in the 3600 block of Whitehall Drive damaged a third-floor and fourth-floor condominium on Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach Fire-Rescue, so far, one family has been displaced due to the fire that damaged at least three condos. One of the residents stated that the cause of the fire was when another resident’s cat knocked a candle onto a mattress. That condo’s family was able to evacuate safely, along with their three cats. Several other units in the condominium complex were evacuated at the scene.

