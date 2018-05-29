A massive fire tore though a seniors’ condominium complex in Stuart Florida Monday night destroying 10 units and injuring two people.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Point Village condos.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the fire began when a resident dropped a lit cigarette and spread though the building’s attic space.

Residents were safely evacuated form the building, but two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The post Fire Destroys Seniors’ Apartment Complex in Stuart appeared first on 850 WFTL.