Fire Fighter Injured Battling Flames Engulfing Historic Pahokee Building
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

A multiple alarm fire raged early this morning destroying an historic Pahokee building.
The building is identified as the old Mathis and Boe store, an appliance store that was built in 1921. The business had been closed for a number of years.
At 11:45 p.m. the first firefighters responded and found a two story unoccupied building at 2505 Main Street fully engulfed in flames.

It wasn’t long before the call for more units went out to fight the fire. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Cleanup is underway now.

