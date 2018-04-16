Firecrackers Cause Panic and Distraction for Miami Watch Thief

For the second time in a week jewelry thieves set off firecrackers as a diversionary tactic to rob a mall jewelry store. Shoppers panicked when they heard the popping and thought it was gunfire.

The latest incident began yesterday at Dadeland Mall in Miami when male suspect tried on a watch at Mayors Jewelry and then Miami-Dade police say he then lit firecrackers and fled with the watch as shoppers panicked. But no shots were fired.

The incident triggered mayhem among shoppers, resulting in a social media flurry of tweets, photos and videos.

Some tweets refer to fireworks being set off inside the mall.

An Instagram user posted a video showing a few dozen shoppers standing outside the shopping center with the caption, “So i was at Dadeland Mall waiting for john and the (sic) heard a POP and everyone starts running and I ran 2…no idea.”

The previous Sunday, eleven shoppers were injured trying to escape the Florida Mall in Orlando after firecrackers were ignited as a thief made off with a watch, also from a Mayors store.

