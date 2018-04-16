Firecrackers Cause Panic and Distraction for Miami Watch Thief
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

For the second time in a week jewelry thieves set off firecrackers as a diversionary tactic to rob a mall jewelry store. Shoppers panicked when they heard the popping and thought it was gunfire.

The latest incident began yesterday at Dadeland Mall in Miami when male suspect tried on a watch at Mayors Jewelry and then Miami-Dade police say he then lit firecrackers and fled with the watch as shoppers panicked. But no shots were fired.

The incident triggered mayhem among shoppers, resulting in a social media flurry of tweets, photos and videos.

#dadelandmall (sorry for the errors in spelling)

A post shared by DCH Makeup Artist (@dchmakeupartist) on

Some tweets refer to fireworks being set off inside the mall.

An Instagram user posted a video showing a few dozen shoppers standing outside the shopping center with the caption, “So i was at Dadeland Mall waiting for john and the (sic) heard a POP and everyone starts running and I ran 2…no idea.”

The previous Sunday, eleven shoppers were injured trying to escape the Florida Mall in Orlando after firecrackers were ignited as a thief made off with a watch, also from a Mayors store.

The post Firecrackers Cause Panic and Distraction for Miami Watch Thief appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Tax-Cut Round-table in Miami Expensive Fix Proposed to Straighten Leaning Tower of San Francisco Trump’s Lawyer, Stormy Daniels Head to Court Today President Trump Heads to South Florida Today News You Need To Know In One Minute 4/16/18 Beyoncé Reunites with Destiny’s Child at Coachella
Comments