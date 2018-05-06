First Lady Melania Trump set to announce her formal issue platform

First Lady Melania Trump will announce her formal issue platform on Monday, and sources say it will focus on the well-being of children.

Mrs. Trump is set to give her first speech in the White House’s Rose Garden to announce what Stephanie Grisham, her spokesperson, says is a platform aimed at a “variety of issues that affect children.”

“As has been evidenced by the many events Mrs. Trump has participated in during her time as first lady, her focus will be the overall well-being of children. Something unique though: She has not narrowed her platform down to just one topic as has been done in the past,” Grisham says.

During her husband’s 2016 presidential campaign, Mrs. Trump said she would focus on fighting cyberbullying.

