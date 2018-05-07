First Lady Melania Trump Unveils Her Platform – “Be Best”
By Tracy St. George
|
May 7, 2018 @ 4:44 PM

The comprehensive program will focus on three main points — well-being, fighting opioid abuse and positivity on social media — and is the culmination of the past several months of Trump’s various public events, all of which centered around helping children.

“As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today’s fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and often times turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide,” she said in prepared remarks.

