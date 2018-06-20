First lady urged the President to end family separations at the border, reports say

According to reports, first lady Melania Trump privately encouraged her husband to end the separation of immigrant families at the border under his administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told The Wall Street Journal that the first lady urged the president to work with Congress on a legislative solution to the issue or do “anything he could do on his own” to end the practice.

Sunday, Grisham issued a statement on behalf of the first lady about the controversial immigration policy which wrote, “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform.”

Additionally, Grisham said, “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

The first lady who very rarely comments on the President’s policies joined all four of her living predecessors, which include: Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalyn Carter, in speaking out against the policy.

