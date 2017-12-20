The first ‘Ocean’s 8’ trailer is here

The first trailer for the all-female heist movie Ocean’s 8 was released yesterday.

The 2 minute clip shows Sandra Bullock forming her team to pull off a jewelry robbery at the Met Gala. The target? A very expensive necklace worn by Anne Hathaway.

The crew includes Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.

The movie serves as a spin-off of the Ocean’s movies from the past. Bullock plays the estranged sister of George Clooney’s character, Danny Ocean. The film is due out next June.

Will you go see this movie?