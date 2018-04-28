First trailer for Whitney Houston Estate-Approved Documentary is released

Whitney is the documentary about Whitney Houston that has been approved by her estate.

The trailer for the film was released on Friday.

It promises unprecedented access to her family and never seen before footage that will show the real story of Whitney.

The film also features previously unreleased recordings. It will be in theaters on July 6th.

See the first trailer for ‘Whitney,’ the Whitney Houston estate-approved documentary about the singer https://t.co/6JtZHBGypH pic.twitter.com/Xe0wwr1xu6 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 27, 2018