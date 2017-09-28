Fitness instructor, 40, marries herself when she got fed up waiting for Mr Right

After searching 20 years for Mr Right to come along Laura Mesi found the answer staring her in the face – herself. The 40-year-old fitness instructor arranged a bizarre ceremony in Lissone, in the Italian region of Lombardy, where she married herself in a distinctly one-off ceremony. Laura had always dreamed of a huge, fairytale wedding in front of family and friends. So dressed in a traditional wedding gown with bridesmaids and a special ring she wed herself.

“I told friends and family that if I had not found my soul-mate by my 40th birthday I would marry myself,” she said.

