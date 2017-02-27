A Fitting Tribute To The Star Of “Twister!”

We lost another great actor this weekend….

Bill Paxton passed away on Saturday at the age of 61. According to reports, he had heart surgery, but something went wrong, and he ended up having a stroke and dying. He starred on the HBO show “Big Love”, and his movies included “Weird Science”, “Aliens”, “Titanic”, and “Twister”. His family says he died of complications from surgery. TMZ says it was heart surgery, and he had a fatal stroke after it was over. Paxton starred in many movies. But for storm spotters, those daring few who take out after a tornado while the rest of us are running and hiding, he will forever be remembered for his work in the 1996 film “Twister.” Fittingly, those who live Paxton’s role in real life honored him with a storm-related homage organized by Spotter Network, a group of storm spotters and chasers. Nearly 200 storm chasers helped spell out “BP,” for Paxton’s initials, using GPS coordinates on a map that included the heart of America’s famed Tornado Alley