Five Agencies Investigating Shootings on I-95 This Week

As of Friday, South Florida lawmen say they still don’t know exactly how many people Hugo Steven Selva shot before he was killed by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy amid deadly mahem on I-95.

Five law-enforcement agencies are currently working to answer that question. They are trying to unravel the tangle of chaos that closed down northbound lanes of I-95 between Lake Worth and Boynton Beach for more than six hours.

Authorities say they believe Selva, 22, shot one man Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, then another early Wednesday in Boynton Beach, then fatally shot Nicole Marie Novak in the face outside a Lake Worth grocery store. Novak was his girlfriend and the mother of their 3-month-old daughter who now is orphaned.

Witnesses say Selva dragged the body of his 26-year-old girlfriend into his SUV and wildly drove the wrong way down I-95 ramming head-on into cars near Lantana Road.

Moments later, the sheriff’s office has said, an FHP trooper fired a Taser, but it either didn’t work or had no effect on Selva.

PBSO deputy Connor Haugh then fatally shot the man — the second time Haugh has shot at a person while on duty.

After reports of her being shot, deputies immediately dragged the body of Novak from the smoking car, but she was dead.

In addition, Boca Raton police have not ruled out the possibility that Selva was the person who shot a Boca Raton man at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 95 near Yamato Road.

That victim is identified at 29-year-old Edvin Milkevic of Boca Raton.

“We don’t have evidence right now that the two (incidents) are related,” Boca Raton Police Officer Jessica Desir said late Thursday.

Police say both Selva and Novak had been in trouble before. She served time in state prison, and he was accused of threatening to kill his grandmother.

The PBC sheriff’s office is investigating the Lake Worth fatal shooting and the incidents on Interstate 95. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal shooting by the deputy and the trooper’s use of the stun gun, according to the sheriff.

