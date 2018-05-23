Five Shots Fired at FHP Trooper’s Patrol Car on Turnpike in Miami

An FHP trooper’s patrol car appears to have been targeted by a gunman in Miami-Dade over night.

FHP giving roadside briefing; says trooper on patrol in northbound lanes of Turnpike heard gunfire and then felt one shot strike his patrol car. Saw bullet hole in front left side quarter panel. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/dFIAmhIU6R — Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) May 23, 2018

According to FHP, a bullet hit the trooper’s patrol car last night on the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade near Southwest 288th Street.

At least five shots were fired and one bullet hit the driver-side door, but fortunately the trooper was not hurt.

