Five Shots Fired at FHP Trooper’s Patrol Car on Turnpike in Miami
By 850 WFTL
May 23, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

An FHP trooper’s patrol car appears to have been targeted by a gunman in Miami-Dade over night.

According to FHP, a bullet hit the trooper’s patrol car last night on the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade near Southwest 288th Street.

At least five shots were fired and one bullet hit the driver-side door, but fortunately the trooper was not hurt.

