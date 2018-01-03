Fixer Upper’s” Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child

Looks like Chip and Joanna Gaines from HGTV’s Fixer Upper have continued to shiplap each other! They are expecting baby number 5!

The couple announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday. The pictured showed Joanna’s baby bump while she embraced Chip’s belly.

The family’s four other children range in age from 7 to 12. They are prominently featured on their show.

The news comes as Chip and Joanna prepare to say goodbye to Fixer Upper. The show will end after this current season. They’ll be busy with the new arrival and their other entrepreneurial projects.

Do you watch Fixer Upper? Do you think five kids is a lot?