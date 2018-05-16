FL deputies save puppy trapped in hot car

Saturday, as the temperature reached 92 degrees in Florida a Pensacola deputy and a deputy trainee rescued a puppy locked in an overheating vehicle.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Matheny and Deputy Sheriff Trainee Waters responded to a call about the puppy, which was “squealing, panting heavily, and in distress,” authorities said in a Facebook post.

According to the statement, deputies could not locate the driver of the car and since the puppy was in a “continued state of panic and distress,” Deputy Matheny chose to break the driver’s side window and retrieve the puppy.

Animal control officials were called to the scene, and the puppy was given water and kept in an air-conditioned patrol car until they arrived and took the animal into custody.

William Sparkman,25, was later identified by police as the driver of the car and owner of the puppy.

He was arrested and charged with animal conservation which is to torment or deprive an animal according to the sheriff’s office.

Sparkman was released that same day on a $1,000 bond.

