FL man caught masturbating tells police he’s Captain Kirk from ‘Star Trek’

A man from Clearwater, Florida who was caught masturbating at a bus stop reportedly identified himself to police as James Tiberius Kirk, the fictional from the Star Trek franchise.

However, the 56-year-old was not Captain Kirk but in fact James Bundrick.

Officers arrived at the scene where they found Bundrick sitting on a bench touching himself under his shorts and when they asked what he was doing, he claimed to have been scratching himself.

“It was obvious that the man was masturbating,” said the arrest report.

Monday, Bundrick was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and providing a false name to law enforcement.

