FL reports illness linked to romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

Wednesday, four more states including Florida reported illnesses in a food poisoning outbreak in connection with tainted romaine lettuce.

In addition to Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas have joined the list of states reporting at least one E. coli illness linked to the outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people in 29 states have gotten sick.

As a result, one death was confirmed in California, and at least 64 people have been hospitalized, including 17 with kidney failure.

The outbreak has been tied to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona by health officials.

The city in Arizona reportedly provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.

The FDA and CDC have advised the public to stay away from romaine lettuce as the outbreak continues.

