A Florida agricultural science teacher who is accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students will not face criminal charges because investigators say the killings were not cruel or inhumane.

The teacher, Dewie Brewton, as removed from the classroom and later retired after videos of the animals drowning went viral on social media.

According to reports, Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt determined Brewton did not intend to torture or torment the animals who are considered a “nuisance,” to some.

The former science teacher reportedly told investigators that he suspected the animals were killing chickens his class was raising but once the animals were trapped Brewton claimed he could not shoot them because guns were not allowed on school property and bludgeoning them would have been cruel.

Related content:

The post FL teacher will not be charged in raccoon drownings appeared first on 850 WFTL.