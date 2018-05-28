FL woman rescued from abusive boyfriend with gun after slipping note to vet

Friday, a Florida woman was rescued from her abusive boyfriend after she slipped a note to her veterinarian during a visit to an animal hospital, according to Deputies.

Beaten DeLand woman alerts authorities by slipping note saying she is being threatened at gunpoint by her boyfriend. Read more: https://t.co/FwxTwmdSKG pic.twitter.com/bK7rIHWWLT — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 26, 2018

“Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don’t let him know,” the note read.

Carolyn Reichle, 28, who was beaten and held at hostage at gunpoint for two days by 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd, convinced him Friday to take their dog to DeLand Animal Hospital where she slipped the note, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The DeLand Animal Hospital employee alerted authorities who responded to the clinic and arrested Floyd whose already a convicted felon, according to police.

Floyd allegedly pointed his gun at Reichle while making threats to kill her and her family during the car-ride to the vet.

Reichle was then taken to Florida Hospital DeLand for various injuries, including head trauma, bruises, and a black eye.

Deputies reportedly recovered the gun Floyd used to threaten his girlfriend and found two bullet holes in their home.

Floyd is currently being held at Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

He faces multiple charges including domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment.

