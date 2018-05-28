FL woman rescued from abusive boyfriend with gun after slipping note to vet
By 850 WFTL
|
May 28, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Friday, a Florida woman was rescued from her abusive boyfriend after she slipped a note to her veterinarian during a visit to an animal hospital, according to Deputies.

“Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don’t let him know,” the note read.

Carolyn Reichle, 28, who was beaten and held at hostage at gunpoint for two days by 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd, convinced him Friday to take their dog to DeLand Animal Hospital where she slipped the note, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The DeLand Animal Hospital employee alerted authorities who responded to the clinic and arrested Floyd whose already a convicted felon, according to police.

Floyd allegedly pointed his gun at Reichle while making threats to kill her and her family during the car-ride to the vet.

Reichle was then taken to Florida Hospital DeLand for various injuries, including head trauma, bruises, and a black eye.

Deputies reportedly recovered the gun Floyd used to threaten his girlfriend and found two bullet holes in their home.

Floyd is currently being held at Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

He faces multiple charges including domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment.

The post FL woman rescued from abusive boyfriend with gun after slipping note to vet appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Baby overdoses on cocaine and fentanyl, parents charged, says Sheriff Watch Live: President Trump leads Memorial Day Ceremony at Arlington FL teacher will not be charged in raccoon drownings Chelsea Clinton bashes Trump in interview US team in North Korea for possible Singapore Summit preparation Subtropical storm Alberto to make landfall on Florida’s Panhandle, Memorial Day
Comments