Fleetwood Mac Has Announced Tour Dates

They’re coming! Fleetwood Mac has announced its tour dates ….they hit South Florida next year! They’ll be at the BB&T on February 20, 2019!!! Group members say Lindsey Buckingham wouldn’t sign off on the tour for some reason, and they, quote, “hit a brick wall” with him. They said he wanted to push the tour back a whole year, to November of 2019. That’s a long time . . . especially when you’re in your late-’60s and early-’70s. The band stopped short of taking any real shots at Lindsey. Mick Fleetwood didn’t even want to say that they FIRED him, because that’s an “ugly” word. However in another interview , Stevie Nicks said that they’re planning on playing songs from the band’s ENTIRE career, which will open things up a bit. She said that before now, “certain people in the band” weren’t interested in playing anything prior to 1975, but apparently, now that won’t be a problem.