The headline is an exaggeration, but the popular summer footwear may be ruining your feet, your back, and other body parts.  Doctors say flip-flops do not provide enough support, they cause us to tense our toes just to keep them on, and Achilles problems and other health issues may result.

They may be bad for me, but I wear them year-round!

Do you wear flip-flops? Yes! I live in South Florida, of course I do!

Nope. View Results