FLL Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing 5 People, Avoids Death

28-year-old Esteban Santiago appeared in Federal Court Wednesday morning to plead guilty to 11 out of 22 counts against him for the mass shooting in baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January of 2017.

Santiago is a former U.S. Army Iraq War veteran who was diagnosed with schizophrenia but was deemed mentally competent to stand trial and enter a plea.

His attorney said he was getting mental health treatment and was legally competent.

The U.S. District allowed Santiago to plead guilty to five counts of committing violence causing death at an international airport and six counts of committing violence causing serious bodily injury at an international airport.

The judge also agreed with Santiago’s attorney that Santiago was legally competent to agree to the terms of a plea agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors won’t be seeking the death penalty and Santiago will be sentenced to five life terms plus 120 years without a right to appeal.

