Flood Watch for South Florida, NHC Monitoring Tropical System

The Flood Watch continues for a portion of South Florida, including Broward County.

The rain is responsible for causing flooding and flight delays in South Florida.

Street flood watch is in effect until noon for Broward. Yesterday’s heavy rain event has left the ground saturated and more activity will aggravate the ongoing flooding. A good rain chance in place this Monday. #wsvn #7news #flwx #rain #flooding pic.twitter.com/Xykg99lJFG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 21, 2018

Most vulnerable is Broward County, already hard hit by several days of heavy rainfall and under a flood watch until noon.Some areas received as much as nine inches of rain on Sunday.

The weather caused flooding and some flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and outages for customers of Florida Power and Light.

In a 24-hour period that ended last night Coconut Creek got 14 inches of rain, and almost a foot fell in Fort Lauderdale.

At one point yesterday, more than two thousand FPL customers were without electricity.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the area of clouds in the northwest Caribbean that extends across Cuba and Florida.



Environmental conditions remain unfavorable for the system to become more organized by the end of the week as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane season starts June first. We will have a preparedness panel on June 8th.

