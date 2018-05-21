Flood Watch for South Florida
By 850 WFTL
|
May 21, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

The Flood Watch continues for a portion of South Florida, including Broward County.

The rain is responsible for causing flooding and flight delays in South Florida.

Most vulnerable is Broward County, already hard hit by several days of heavy rainfall and under a flood watch until noon.Some areas received as much as nine inches of rain on Sunday.

The weather caused flooding and some flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and outages for customers of Florida Power and Light.

In a 24-hour period that ended last night Coconut Creek got 14 inches of rain, and almost a foot fell in Fort Lauderdale.

At one point yesterday, more than two thousand FPL customers were without electricity.

Hurricane season starts June first. We will have a preparedness panel on June 8th.

