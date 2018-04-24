A Florida commission investigating “system failures” related to the Parkland school mass shooting – and recommending improvements – has begun its first public meeting today in Broward County.

The 20-member commission includes members of the victims’ families along with members of Florida’s law enforcement, education and mental health communities.

Broward County Sheriff Colonel Jack Dale said in the meeting that first responders had trouble communicating when they experienced “radio throttling” because activity exceeded the capabilities of the system.

Chair of the commission, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, said there was anomalies in the 911 system that caused confusion.

Cell calls went to Parkland and Coral Springs dispatch while landline calls when to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, hindering coordination.

Gualtieri also commented that the classroom doors only lock from the outside adding, “that’s messed up.”

Gualtieri also said that families of the victims don’t want video from the school to be made public.

Gualtieri is appointed by the governor to be the chair.

Part of today’s meeting involves touring the school where gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

The post Florida Commission Investigates Parkland Shooting appeared first on 850 WFTL.