A Florida based food company recalled 1,200 bags of Peruvian dry potatoes because of the undeclared sulfites which could trigger an allergic reaction in some people.

Mas Food Services Co. from Oakland issued the recall. According to the Food and Drug Administration, 15-ounce packages of the Peruchef Brand Dry Potatoes contain sulfites. People with sulfate allergies or sensitivity to sulfates could suffer from a life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the dry potatoes. Over 1,000 units of the product have already been delivered to grocery stores in Florida, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia.

The FDA says there have been no reported illnesses caused by the product. The company issued the recall voluntarily after it was discovered through a routine sampling. The FDA says anyone can get a full refund if they return the item to the store they bought it from. The dry potatoes come in a plastic bag, have an expiration date of August 2019 and possess a universal product code of 7755864000194.

The post Florida Company Recalls 1,200 Units of Dry Potatoes appeared first on 850 WFTL.