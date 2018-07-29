Florida Forest Service sends help out to California

In an effort to help control the wildfires in California The Florida Forest Service plans to send more personnel and equipment.

According to the press release Florida Forest Service will send a Type 6 Engine Strike Team, that includes a 12 member team.

“We are committed to protecting lives, homes and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire both at home and nationwide,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam. “Our wildland firefighters are always prepared to provide unwavering support to other states, and I am grateful for their dedicated service.”

