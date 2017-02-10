The Florida Gators Should Find This Critter To Be Their New Mascot!

South Carolina has it’s very own orange alligator and they’ve decided to call it the “Trumpagator” after President Donald Trump. The Trumpagator was seen in swimming in a pond in Hanahan, South Carolina. Researchers do not believe the alligator is naturally that color, but rather something unusual stained his skin. This is what caused him to be nicknamed after Trump, because he looks like he uses self-tanning lotion, which Trump is a popular user of. We say he should be the University of Florida’s new mascot…after all, he’s a gator and he’s orange!