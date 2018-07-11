Florida Leads U.S. in 2018 Officer Deaths
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 11, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Florida leads the nation in a grim statistic regarding police officers killed in the line of duty.
New stats show that police officers are targeted more in the sunshine state than anywhere else in the country.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, there were seven officer fatalities in Florida during the first half of 2018.
That’s the most in the country and nearly 10% of the nationwide total.
It includes the murders of two deputies in Gilchrist County who were ambushed in April as they were eating lunch.

