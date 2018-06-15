Florida Man Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail For Dragging Pit Bull Behind his Truck

(Thomas Ward Photo: Courtesy of Escambia County Jail)

A Escambia county judge has sentenced 71 year old Thomas Ward to 90 days in jail for dragging his pet pit bull behind his truck until it died.

The Pensacola man previously pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated animal cruelty. He was sentenced last week.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the dog tied to Ward’s truck hitch and after he took off dragging the dog, they followed Ward to his Pensacola home.

Law enforcement responded and reported finding the dog’s lifeless body in Ward’s shed.

A necropsy revealed the dog died from asphyxiation and wounds consistent with road rash.

In addition to 90 days in jail, he was also sentenced to two years of probation.

He was also ordered to not possess any animals.

