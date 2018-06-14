A Florida man is accused of making a social media threat to carry out a mass shooting at Walt Disney World and then kill himself…on the second anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre

Brevard man arrested after threat to Disney in Facebook post https://t.co/f6smwRtif2 pic.twitter.com/nVaIcWITUN — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) June 14, 2018

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Derek Eitel was in a Facebook chat group on Tuesday when he posted the message, “5 likes and I’ll go shoot up Disney and hang myself.”

That was visible to more than 800 members in the chat group, two of whom reported what Eitel said to authorities.

He’s charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm with the message that was posted two years to the day after the deadly mass shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub.

The post Florida Man Threatens to Shoot Up Disney on Facebook then Hang Himself appeared first on 850 WFTL.