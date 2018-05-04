Florida Man Throws Stolen Money Out Getaway Car Window After Robbing Bank

Pinellas County Deputies say a Florida man who robbed a bank on Thursday began throwing stolen money out of the window of his getaway car as he led police on a chase.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Anquan Walters entered the Clearwater Hancock Bank wearing gloves, glasses with a fake beard and pantyhose over his head and carrying a handgun around 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say he jumped over the counter, ordered people to the ground and demanded money. Tellers gave Walters an undisclosed amount of cash, with a special surprise, and he left the bank.

As the suspect was fleeing, multiple dye packs exploded and Walters started throwing money out of the window of the getaway car onto U.S. Highway 19 North, deputies say.

Deputies began a high speed pursuit and successfully deployed stop sticks that disabled Walter’s Camry as he approached Countryside Boulevard causing him to crash into two other vehicles.

