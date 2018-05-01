Florida Men Accused of Dragging a Shark Behind a Boat Due in Court

Another court hearing is scheduled in Tampa, Florida today for the three men accused in the infamous “shark dragging case.”

Robert Benac, Michael Wenzel and Spencer Heinz have pleaded not guilty to charges of animal cruelty for allegedly posting video of themselves dragging a shark behind their boat.

Last summer, the viral video showed a live shark being ripped apart as it is violently dragged behind a speeding boat.

The video shows three men laughing and joking about it.

